KC Voices: How you can help address the mental health crisis in Missouri

Dr. Kristin Feeback is the president and CEO of CommCare, the 988 call center for northwest Missouri. She is a licensed mental health professional and has her doctorate in psychology. Kristin has served in the mental health space for more than 25 years.

The U.S. is in a mental health crisis—29% of Americans report suffering from depression and an average of 132 suicides occur each day. In Missouri, one in every four (22.8%) people have depression, and suicide was one of the leading causes of death.

On Oct. 10, the world will recognize World Mental Health Day, a day acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The message this year is, “Mental health is a universal human right.” Everyone has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks; the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care; and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community.

In Missouri, residents have access to a number of incredible resources to help support mental health, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Line). On July 16, 2022, the Lifeline transitioned away from a 10-digit number to the three-digit dialing code and was created to provide free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To date, CommCare, the 988 call center for Northwest Missouri, has fielded nearly 15,000 calls and texts across its 22-country footprint including Jackson, Platte, and Clay counties. In just one year, 988 has received 5.5 million calls, texts, and chats nationwide from people in distress looking for support when they need it most.

Mental health does not discriminate, which is why in September 2023, 988 launched American Sign Language (ASL) services for people who are deaf and hard of hearing that can be accessed via video calls. And, to mark the one-year anniversary of 988, call and text resources were made available to Spanish-speaking individuals and specialized services for LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults in an effort to expand accessibility to behavioral health care for underserved communities.

While World Mental Health Day is a great day to bring awareness to this issue, mental health support should be top-of-mind every day of the year. In today’s digital world, where we are inundated with distractions from technology and social media, it’s important to find time to listen and talk to each other. It’s also important to understand the warning signs of someone who may be struggling. These warning signs can include increasing substance abuse, withdrawing or isolating themselves from friends and family, showing extreme mood swings or rage and openly talking about harming themselves.

One of the best ways to support someone exhibiting these signs is to talk to them. Here are a few tips that may help:

Be direct and be prepared to talk openly about tough conversations.

Be non-judgemental and don’t lecture on the value of life.

Seek support and don’t be sworn to secrecy.

Take action and remove items that may be dangerous.

Get involved and make yourself available.

Get help from people or agencies who specialize in crisis and suicide prevention.

Remember, you never know who may be struggling with mental health issues, so it is crucial to understand the warning signs and educate yourself on the many resources available to help those you love—it could be a matter of life or death.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org