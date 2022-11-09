KC Tenants help pass $50 million bond in historic affordable housing investment

KC Tenants’ support helped pass a $50 million bond in a historic housing investment. Question 2 on the KCMO ballot authorizes funds for deeply affordable housing in the metro area. The union’s resolution through City Council Oct. 13th guarantees that voter support of Question 2 on the KCMO ballot will direct the housing bond money toward Kansas City’s Housing Trust Fund.

Kansas City’s current affordable housing requirements are set at or below 60% area median income, qualifying a $1200 one-bedroom apartment as affordable. This bond will dedicate resources towards expanding access to affordable housing, creating affordable housing at or below 30% area median income with rents between $550-$750.

KC Tenants Union has worked tirelessly to achieve affordable housing across Kansas City. The union’s political division, KC Tenants Power, has contacted 20,676 voters ahead of the vote, making it the largest field program in the city. Through their campaigning, the union has amassed a 75% support rate for the bond measure.

Now that the bill has passed, the Housing Trust Fund Board—with two seats dedicated to KC Tenants leaders—will work to review residential applications and make recommendations for projects and developments across the city in upcoming years.

“Tenants won today. Period. I personally knocked 718 doors talking to voters about Question 2 and what I heard was Kansas City residents are down for truly affordable housing. $1200 rent isn’t affordable but, thanks to our organizing, that’s not what was on the ballot,” says Tonya Bowman, leader with KC Tenants Power. “Kansas City needed this, and I’m proud KC Tenants Power made sure we got it.”

“Question 2 was on the ballot because tenants organized like our lives depend on it, because they do. Now that tenants won this historic measure, let’s be clear that it should be tenants at the table to decide how the money is spent. We know that the people closest to the problem are closest to the solutions,” says Patricia Bordallo-Dibildox, leader with KC Tenants Power.

KC Tenants Power will continue to advocate for KC residents through their People’s Platform—-holding discussions on policing, public safety, transit, economics, and climate. They ask that residents fill out their interest survey and join their upcoming listening sessions as they advocate for the people’s best interests.