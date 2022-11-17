KC Sips: Your weekend dining guide

Looking for delicious plans? I spend the week scouring social media, press releases, and reservation sites so you don’t have to. Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Something new

The Drunken Worm: The Pitch staff says halle-freakin-lujah. Yes, that was censored. But one of our favorite Midtown joints has reopened after a saga of renovations. We may or may not have already visited and dug into the Drunken Nachos and Worm Dip.

Chingu: The highly-anticipated new restaurant from Keeyoung Kim has (mostly) opened in Westport. Chingu, a low-key and friendly Korean kitchen, is open for online ordering and carry-out. The dining room is still under construction, but a limited to-go menu and preset packs to feed a group are now available.

Shatto Milk Company: Start a sweet new holiday tradition with Shatto Milk Company. Less than an hour from the heart of KC, hayride and bonfire experiences at Shatto Farms run every Friday and Saturday through December. Guests can choose from packages (starting at $245 for 10 people), including a cozy bonfire with hot dogs and s’mores and a round-trip hayride. Call 816-930-3862 to book.

Westport Café: Kansas City’s favorite French bistro has added eight new expert cocktails to the menu, created by new bar manager Andy Weathers, formerly of The Town Co. The new menu features a blending of French spirits with classic cocktails. At $13, we recommend Mr. Moonlight: a not-too-sweet dark rum and espresso cocktail that we dare to say is the best espresso cocktail in KC.

November 17

Café Corazón: At 7:30 p.m., Café Corazón will be celebrating Indigenous Heritage Month with artists, vendors, and a special menu. The main feature will be a performance by Tristian Griffin Dance Co. This will be at their Crossroads location, and tickets are $16-22 in advance.

November 18

Big Rip Brewing Company: Vine Street Brewing and The Big Rip Brewing Company are celebrating the release of their collaboration: “We Belong,” a 4.2% Session IPA. Made to promote diversity and inclusion in Kansas City’s craft beer community, the IPA will launch at Big Rip in North KC at noon and be available in draft pours and to-go cans.

Plan ahead

Many restaurants in KC offer Thanksgiving catering and meals to-go, so we’re highlighting a few for those who want easy-breezy holiday meal prep. The window for reserving these to-go meals is closing soon so let’s get to it:

Local establishments offering a traditional Thanksgiving menu of turkey or ham and fixin’s include: Brewery Emperial in Crossroads, Summit Grill and Third Street Social (call your preferred location to order), Scott’s Kitchen in North KC, and a fully vegan option from Gigi’s Vegan Cafe and partners. For a holiday meal that strays from expectations, pick up a spread from one of the many Jack Stack locations.

For some, the real main event is PIE! We recommend reserving pies for pickup at Silo Modern Farmhouse in Lenexa (call to order), The Town Company in downtown KC, or a vegan cheesecake from Vegan Crave in North KC.

Impress the group with expertly-chosen wine. Tannin in Crossroads is offering a tote filled with six curated bottles of wine for $159. Preorder by emailing barryt@tanninwinebar.com or dropping in during dinner hours. For natural wine selections, Big Mood Natural Wines in Crossroads has three- and six-pack bottles of wine for $100 and $190 available for pickup.

Last but not least, Bizz & Weezy in Crossroads has an ingenious way to relieve the stress of feeding family (or yourself) on Thanksgiving morning. Brunch Boxes (starting at $17 per person) can be picked up or delivered and include French Toast Casserole, Cinnamon Loaf, Vanilla Scone with whipped cream and fresh strawberries, and customized Frittata Bites.

