KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Something New

Craft Cocktail Week: Our swankiest food week is here. Enjoy half-price cocktails from Afterword Tavern & Shelves, Atomic Cowboy, Beer Kitchen, Char Bar, Chicken N Pickle, Craft Putt, The Drum Room, John’s Big Deck, 9th & State, Waldo Pizza, & even a non-alcoholic option at Dragonfly Tea Zone. My first discounted sip was the holiday negroni feature at The Drum Room at the Hilton President downtown. Cheers!

Now open: Brick River Cider Co in Crossroads officially opens this Saturday, and Enzo Bistro and Wine Bar at City Market, Novella espresso bar and bakery in West Bottoms, and Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell in downtown KC have all just opened their doors. Way to go, KC!

Featured Opening

Briarcliff has a new resident! Ombra officially opens today, providing a concept of global small plates with Midwestern sensibility. A crisp dining room with pops of blue velvet and vintage-style glass welcomes diners of all preferences.

Though the joint is brand new, every cured meat, wine selection, and carved wood bill presenter has intentionality. The young and eager crew behind Ombra have called upon local specialists like Ibis Bakery, Green Dirt Farms, Barham Family Farm, and Marion Milling to make their dreams come to life in North KC.

It isn’t easy to choose a favorite, but the tastes I’m most excited to return for include the smooth Can’t-Elope cocktail and the interactive Spanish Coffee, plus the Winter Dengaku broccoli and hand-pressed Pasta Gorgo.

Small plates and cocktails hover in the $10 range. Thursday through Monday dinner reservations are available now, as are spots for their “Champagne and Canapés” New Year’s Eve event.

December 16

The Pairing: From 3-7 p.m. at The Pairing in Crossroads, you’ll have everything at your fingertips for a decadent gift basket. A fee of $10 supplies you with a gift basket, mulled wine and cookies, and guidance for putting together an assortment of wine, canned beverages, cheeses, and more. The items you choose to fill the basket are charged separately.

December 17

Wines by Jennifer: In the heart of picturesque Parkville, Wines by Jennifer is hosting holiday wine & chocolate tastings from 12-8 p.m. If you’ve never been here before, you’ll be charmed by the historic home overflowing with wine by the glass or case. Get more info and RSVP by calling them at (816) 505-9463 or emailing news@winesbyjennifer.com

Tacos Valentina: This is the deadline to pre-order tamales from Tacos Valentina. The tamales, by the dozen, come in four varieties and include salsa. For my order, I chose Meishan pork in red salsa and Chihuahua cheese with pickled jalapeños. Pickup will be at Big Mood in Crossroads on Dec. 19-21.

December 18

Nostalgia Room: The window is closing for pre-ordering non-alcoholic batch cocktails from Lawrence’s temperate craft bar. Pick-up is held Dec. 22-23. The batches range from $32-40 and serve eight, with garnishes included. These creative concoctions are one way to have a more inclusive holiday gathering.

Plan Ahead

Intending to dine out December 24 or 25? Restaurants in KC will welcome you with open arms and, possibly, a limited-time meal special! Here are some options to keep in mind, and reservations may be required.

Open Dec 24: The Town Co., Third Street Social, Pearl Tavern, and Summit Grill

Open Dec 25: Chaz on the Plaza, Bamboo Penny’s, and for a side of fun with your food—BRKTHROUGH

