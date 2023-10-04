KC Restaurant Festival seeking Restaurant Warriors for $1,000 prizes

Calling all chefs, kitchen managers, waitstaff, front of house, back of house: it’s KC Restaurant Festival time. Gather with your peers, gain inspiration and resources, and maybe even win $1,000.

Do you know a restaurant employee who goes above and beyond? The KC Restaurant Festival is seeking restaurant warrior nominations from you. A warrior is a restaurant employee that sets the bar high, cares for fellow employees, enjoys their job (at least most of the time), and overall enhances the restaurant experience for patrons and teammates.

Seven warrior winners will each receive a $1,000 tip-out. The contest is running in concurrence with the third annual KC Restaurant Festival, which is held from 2 – 6 p.m. on October 17 at Children’s Mercy Park. The festival is free for any local restaurant industry owner or restaurant employee from the greater KC metropolitan area. This includes St. Joseph, MO and the Topeka and Lawrence, KS areas.

Nominate your respected restaurant warrior(s) now by downloading the app: https://bit.ly/m/KCRF.

Allen Caviar, President of Liberty Fruit Company says, “By giving back with warrior tip-outs and culinary tours, dollars go back into our local economy, strengthening our restaurant community. The festival is meant to be the anchor that demonstrates we want to help our local restaurants succeed.”

The festival features live demos with food, cocktails, and live music. Industry vendors will be there connecting with the restaurant community. Attendees have a chance to win one of four Kansas City culinary tours.

Event organizers aim to serve the people that serve Kansas City every day and night, while elevating the industry as a whole:

“Our local restaurants work tirelessly to deliver unique dining experiences for their patrons,” says Steve Scavuzzo, Vice President of Sales, Scavuzzo’s Food Service. “Those who create awe-inspiring meals and experiences deserve a day where they learn about local food sources, quality, and streamlining business processes. Knowing your local food service vendors is a powerful way to help local restaurants.”

The event is not open to the public, but restaurant employees may learn more and register for the free event at the KC Restaurant Festival website.