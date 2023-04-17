KC protests call for solidarity in wake of Missouri’s new anti-trans legislation

Kansas City community members are calling for greater community action to oppose new bans and restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare for minors and adults.

The Pitch followed two trans rights rallies in Kansas City this weekend to hear from people directly impacted by a wave of anti-trans legislation, including a likely ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Kansas and a sweeping emergency rule in Missouri restricting gender-affirming for adults and minors starting April 27th.

Nafasi Transcare Collective hosted the “TransMO Advocacy rally” at Midtown Kava in Kansas City on Saturday. The event was produced with support from Reale Justice Network, MO KAN BIPOC Reproductive Justice Coalition, Zeke’s Freedom Foundation, Black Pockets LLC, KC Pride Community Alliance, Mobilize Motivation, PROMO, and KC Food Not Bombs.

Despite hail and heavy rain, roughly 150 people packed Midtown Kava and overflowed onto 39th Street’s sidewalks to chant and wave signs.

Nafasi Transcare Collective, a Black QTITNb/TGNC-led wellness and art advocacy organization, supports BIPOC queer, trans, intersex and non-binary community members “to reclaim, reimagine, and rebuild kinship to our bodies, communities, lands, and lives.”

Imije (x/xs), lead rally organizer and co-founder of Nafasi Transcare Collective, has been involved in queer and trans activism since 2012 and also works on reproductive justice, criminal justice, and economic justice issues.

“We exist no matter what, and we’re gonna take care of ourselves,” Imije told packed rooms inside Midtown Kava. “It doesn’t matter what anybody says to us. We all deserve to fucking thrive.”

Many at the TransMO Advocacy rally called for an urgent need for greater solidarity, particularly for Black and brown trans and queer organizers.

“Not only have BIPOC people been at the center of these progressive and radical fights for liberation, we have been the driving force behind it,” Imije says, reflecting on a key takeaway from the rally. “If we’re gonna be paving the way, you’re also gonna be listening to our direction, because we can’t afford to lose you, and you definitely can’t afford to lose us.”

Mich’ela Crawford (she/her/they), a lifelong Kansas City resident, says she joined the rally to “stand up for people who don’t have a voice. Now that I’m able to do that, I want to do that for myself and others. Even if you don’t know exactly what you want to say, do it. Do it.”

“I transitioned seven years ago, eight years ago–so I feel like you can’t sit on the sidelines,” says Brookside resident Heidi Schultz, who volunteered for the rally. “It’s so important to stand up and say this is not America, this is not democracy, this is not who we are.”

Attendance “blew my expectations out of the water,” says Imije. “To see this outpouring of support–‘we’re standing ten toes with you’–is reinvigorating for the fight.”

Nafasi Transcare Collective is organizing advocacy efforts, training programs, and other ways to get involved. To join, email nafasi.qtipoc@gmail.com or follow on Instagram.

On Sunday, approximately 200 people attended the “Rapid Reaction for Trans Rights” rally at the Memorial Fountain at the Plaza, organized by trans activist Seania Crowley in partnership with City of Fountains Sisters and a performance by Heartland Men’s Chorus.

Crowley, who built her experience in activism after the police murder of George Floyd and the dismantling of Roe, says she was inspired to organize Sunday’s rally after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s executive rule was released on Thursday: “This is the one that directly affects my life.”

“To my trans siblings, we need to fight,” says Crowley. “We need to organize ourselves, we need to organize our allies, and we need to turn them into accomplices. We need to be active in the streets, active on the phones, active in the mail, active in the press.”

For many in the trans community, restrictions on gender-affirming care are viewed as a form of state-sponsored genocide that strips people of their identities, safety, and well-being.

A Trevor Project state-level survey of 34,000 LGBTQ youth ages 13-24 found that 55% of transgender and nonbinary youth in Missouri and 51% in Kansas had seriously considered suicide in 2022, largely due to “the negative impacts of recent politics,” anti-LGBTQ victimization in society, and lack of access to health care including mental health care.

“I’m going back on hormones on April 20th,” says Sister Amethyst Rose (they/she), a member of City of Fountains Sisters. Upon hearing the Missouri executive rule which restricts gender-affirming care for adults starting on April 27th with no grandfather provisions to protect existing patients, “the depression hit hard,” they say.

“I’m someone since age seven who has suffered depression, so being authentically me is suicide prevention. It helps bring my depression rates down to be authentic.”

“We want the right to exist in peace,” says Jadyn (she/her), a rally attendee. “Being trans is not a choice. I tried desperately for 30 years to not be trans and it made me miserable. Coming out and embracing my true self was the best thing I could have done. I will never go back. No matter what laws they pass, I will be out here fighting.”

City Council candidates Michael Kelly and Justin Short attended on Sunday, and Short attended the TransMO Advocacy rally on Saturday. “The proposed rules from Attorney General Bailey are very concerning, and we want people to know that the trans community has support here and across the state of Missouri,” says Kelly.

“To all of our trans community, please don’t give up,” says Sister Amethyst Rose. “We need you here. Your life is very much worth it, no matter what happens going forward. We’ll continue to fight as much as we can, but we need you here.”