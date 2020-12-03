KC Public Library hosts competition for best Animal Crossing island; teaches youth how Nook-capitalism will doom us all

There have been very few bright spots during the pandemic. One of them just happens to be Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Nintendo Switch exclusive came out the week after everything went to hell and it kept us occupied. Building a dream island and interacting with the locals made up for what we couldn’t do on the outside.

Tom Nook, Isabelle, K.K. Slider and the rest of the gang carried us through some troubling times and now it’s time to show off what we’ve built.

The Kansas City Public Library is hosting an island design contest. KCPL’s virtual Animal Crossing Librarian, Dewey, welcomes all who play to select 2-3 pictures that represent their island the best, along with a short description to go with each picture.

The contest has three different groups:

Children (ages 5-12)

Teens (ages 13-17)

Adults (ages 18+)

The winner of each group will receive an Animal Crossing-themed Switch Pro controller.

Submit your pictures for the contest to Abigail Lathrop at alathrop@kckpl.org. Voting begins Dec. 8 and ends Dec. 15 on KCPL’s Facebook page.