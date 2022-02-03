KC Public Library expands its Black History website with local heroes and more

An updated KC Black History website has been unveiled by the Kansas City Public Library in partnership with the Local Investment Commission (LINC) and Black Archives of Mid-America.

The new site features lesson plans, articles from prominent Black leaders, historical archives, and over 80 biographies of Black Kansas Citians who shaped the community.

The updates reflect the work of the partner organizations over the last 12 years to shine a light on Black stories from our erasure-filled history. Previous efforts from the groups have included the award-winning booklet, Kansas City Black History: The African American Story of History and Culture in our Community, which is free to read via that link. The booklet along with the website features Black Kansas Citians who blazed trails, broke barriers, and defied the odds to shape our city’s history.

“I’m proud to share the excellence of those who came before me, and for one day, to have future changemakers use those stories as future inspiration to continue our march toward a more perfect union,” says Former Kansas City mayor and current U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver.

Highlighted on the website are tales around the likes of Leroy Robert “Satchell” Page, Bernard Powell, Cathay Williams, Corinthian Clay Nutter, and many more. Page was known for his play and personality while with the KC Monarchs, and in 1917 was the first Negro Leagues player accepted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Powell was a leader in local and national efforts to end racial discrimination. He served as regional director of the Congress of Racial Equality and established the Social Action Committee of 20 (SAC-20) to provide leadership skills to young Black Americans.

Williams was the first Black woman to enlist in the U.S. Army—in a time women were not allowed to do so. Williams disguised herself as a man in order to serve the Union forces.

Forced out of school at age 14, Nutter joined boycotts in school segregation and went on to continue her own education and career, eventually becoming the principal of Westview Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas.

The online resource provides panel discussions focusing on topics like Black culture, civil rights and activism, along with politics and community leadership. These 2022 Black History Month events can be found on the events page.