KC native Sue Vicory hosts global songwriting competition “One Song”

Kansas City native Sue Vicory has been creating community-based documentaries—One and Kansas City Jazz & Blues and Past, Present & Future—and short films—Absent and 1898, The W.F. Norman Story—for her nonprofit production 501c3 company Heartland Films, Inc. since 2003.

This year, the award-winning filmmaker and founder of My Power of One has launched a global songwriting competition titled “One Song.”

“After 20 years of producing and directing films that host original music, I decided to combine my passions into one noteworthy event. My love for global humanity, music, and the spirit of creating original content was destined to collide, the beneficiary being greater humanity,” comments Vicory.

Vicory will judge submissions on lyrics, melody, message, and most emphatically, emotional impact.

In February 2023, five finalists will be named, and on May 5, 2023, these finalists will be invited to perform their works live to a KC audience. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a production contract to produce a music video of their winning song.

Full details and rules can be found at their site. All submission fees will be donated to playingforchange.com, an organization created to inspire and connect the world through music.