KC Monarchs Update: Winnipeg Goldeyes, All-Star team talent preparation

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

For Chris Herrmann, being named an All-Star this year has a bit more weight to it.

“This is special; I didn’t know if I was going to play this year or if I was going to retire,” Herrmann said. “I trained a lot and hit a lot this offseason and just to see that those things have translated to my season is amazing.”

The Kansas City Monarchs will send five players to Milwaukee for the 2023 American Association All-Star Game outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Herrmann will be the starting catcher for the West Division team. He’ll be joined by Monarchs teammate Justin Wylie, who will start at second base.

Monarchs starting pitcher Jalen Miller and reliever Trey Jeans made the West Division’s pitching staff. The club’s final All-Star is infielder/catcher Gavin Collins who won a fan vote for the last spot on the West Division roster.

Miller, who leads the Monarchs with six wins, is cherishing being an All-Star and representing the Monarchs’ historic franchise.

“To be an All-Star for the Kansas City Monarchs is a beautiful situation,” Miller said. “As a pitcher personally, knowing all the history and for [manager] Joe [Calfapietra] and [team president] Jay [Hinrichs] to give me an opportunity to continue playing at 30 years old is profound.”

The Monarchs now have 14 All-Stars over the past two seasons. Calfapietra enjoys seeing his guys get recognized.

“These guys don’t take this stuff for granted,” Calfapietra said. “Any time you get honored at a professional level or any level, it means something because your peers, your colleagues have honored you for doing something special.”

As the 2023 game approaches, the Monarchs sit atop the American Association with the best record overall. As fun as the All-Star festivities are, Miller says he has more work to do.

“After the All-Star break, we want to come back and be even better, I personally want to be even sharper,” Miller said. “As a team, we have that attitude of wanting to win the championship.”

Miller has a unique way of viewing his performance.

“I feel like it’ll be like a video game, we come back with better attributes or stats and a stronger focus to perform well,” Miller joked.

The Monarchs will look to remain the best team in the American Association, but next week, they will enjoy the festivities at Franklin Field.