KC Monarchs Update: The return of Matt Hall alongside two new pitchers

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Matt Hall had perhaps the greatest season in American Association history last season. He’s now returning to the Kansas City Monarchs as pitching coach.

Hall, a graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School, officially took on his new role Tuesday.

“Everybody in Kansas City has always treated me like family,” Hall said. “I’m looking forward to returning to the team, reuniting with the coaches, and hopefully bringing a championship back to Kansas City.”

Hall said he’s excited to pass his knowledge and experience to the Monarchs’ pitching staff.

“We’re all experienced baseball guys, so most of the stuff they know already,” Hall said. “It’s just a matter of finding a way to explain it to them to execute it.”

Hall is a former major leaguer, making 25 appearances with the Tigers and Red Sox.

The left-hander had a historic season with the Monarchs in 2022. He recorded a 1.10 ERA in 14 starts (82 innings pitched). That shattered the previous league record of 1.75. The outstanding campaign earned Hall the American Association’s 2022 Starting Pitcher of the Year Award.

NEW FACES

Hall isn’t the only new arrival in the Monarchs’ clubhouse. Two new pitchers made their Monarchs debut over the past week.

Former major leaguer Bubby Rossman made his first appearance with Kansas City Tuesday night.

Rossman, 31, made his big-league debut with the Phillies in 2022. He pitched with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year.

The Monarchs now feature eight former major leaguers on their active roster, a season high.

Trey Cobb, a sidearming right-hander, debuted with the Monarchs Thursday. A former Mets and Phillies prospect, Cobb has pitched as high as Triple-A in his affiliated career.

The 29-year-old played in the College World Series at Oklahoma State, where he posted a 2.99 ERA in his four-year career.

HOT STREAK

After scuffling a bit to start the second half of the season, the Monarchs are finding their form. They’ve won four games in a row, including three wins over Winnipeg to start off a six-game series at Legends Field.

That included a 14-2 drubbing on Tuesday and a 13-4 victory Thursday. The Monarchs scored 10 runs over the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to pull away that night.

“It’s a testament to the focus of each one of the guys in the clubhouse,” Monarchs infielder Justin Wylie said after Thursday’s game. “We’ve got to stay in it all nine innings, and we showed that today.”

The Monarchs are in first place in the American Association West by five games. They’re in action Friday through Sunday against Winnipeg from Legends Field. Saturday’s game features postgame fireworks.