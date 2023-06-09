KC Monarchs Update: Sweeping the Cleburne Railroaders, upcoming Pride Night

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Another thrilling homestand from the Kansas City Monarchs has kicked the team’s play into high gear, just in time for the most grueling road trip of the season.

The Monarchs went 5-1 over the past week, sweeping the Cleburne Railroaders and taking two out of three from the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Monarchs stand at 15-9 on the season, just a half-game behind Fargo-Moorhead for the best record in the American Association.

BULLPEN BEASTS

The Monarchs’ bullpen produced a 2.93 ERA and outstanding 0.83 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) over their recent homestand.

For context, the AAPB’s league average ERA for all pitchers stands at 4.97, and the league average WHIP at 1.48.

Hard-throwing left-hander Trey Jeans has been among Kansas City’s top arms. The Texarkana, Arkansas native has thrown 14.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest scoreless streak by a Monarch this season. It’s lowered his season ERA to 1.10.

New addition Miller Hogan tossed three scoreless innings in his Monarchs debut during Monday’s 2-1 win over Lincoln. It was a triumphant return for the former Rays prospect after spending most of 2022 on the injured list.

“It was really nice to get back into the swing of things, be around the guys, and do what I’m here to do,” Hogan said.

LOCAL STARS

A native of Overland Park, Hogan is one of five players who grew up in the Kansas City area on the Monarchs’ roster, including four pitchers.

“I’ve got four of five guys that I’ve known for a few years on the team,” Hogan said. “It made me feel at home almost immediately in the locker room.”

Those players have all been key pieces to Kansas City’s success:

– Garden City native Zach Matson didn’t allow an earned run over his first 11.2 innings and earned a spot in the Monarchs’ rotation.

– Dalton Moats, who’s from Kansas City, Missouri, tossed five innings of one-run ball in Kansas City’s win on Sunday.

– Parkville native and UCM grad Grant Gavin leads the bullpen with 10 appearances, including plenty of clutch outs.

– Infielder LJ Hatch, from Shawnee, has excelled as the Monarchs’ everyday shortstop, hitting his first homer of the season Wednesday.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Monarchs start their longest road trip of the season this weekend. The 12-day, 10-game trek begins with a three-game series in Winnipeg, with Friday’s game set for 6:30 p.m. Central time.

After Winnipeg, the Monarchs head to Fargo to take on the first-place RedHawks for three games, then travel for four games against the Chicago Dogs, who are tied for first in the East Division.

The Monarchs’ next home game is their Pride Night game on Tuesday, June 20.