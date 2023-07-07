KC Monarchs Update: Jalen Miller, Last Man In, and our All-Star game reps

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

FARGO, N.D. — The last time the Kansas City Monarchs came to Fargo, they collected their biggest wins of the season so far. They’ll look to repeat that success this weekend.

The Monarchs, who have battled all season with the reigning champion RedHawks for first place in the American Association West, face Fargo-Moorhead for a crucial three-game series starting Friday night.

The two teams have been 1-2 in the standings in some order since June 3. Kansas City’s current 2.5-game lead is as much breathing room as either side has enjoyed during that time.

Friday’s game is set for 7:02 p.m. Central time, with Saturday’s game at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. Fans can watch all three games at AABaseball.tv.

HEY NOW, YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR

Four Kansas City Monarchs are heading to the American Association’s All-Star game, the league announced Monday.

Catcher Chris Herrmann and second baseman Justin Wylie both made the starting lineup for the West Division. Pitchers Jalen Miller and Trey Jeans also made the squad.

Dylan Rosa was also named to the West Division team as their starting designated hitter, but was traded from the Monarchs to the Chicago Dogs shortly after the announcement was made.

The American Association All-Star Game is set for July 18, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. from Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen.

LAST MAN IN?

The Monarchs have a chance to send one more player to the All-Star Game. Catcher and infielder Gavin Collins was on the league’s Last Man In ballot, a fan vote to determine the final roster spot for each of the two teams.

Collins has played catcher, first and third for Kansas City this year. He enters Friday’s game with a .303 average, .845 OPS, five home runs and 23 RBIs in 37 games.

“Gavin’s an unbelievable baseball player, unbelievable person,” Monarchs closer Patrick Weigel said. “He’s hitting in the heart of our order, and doing it defensively at catcher, first base, and second base. He’s a guy that can play anywhere on the baseball field and still get up to the plate and have great at-bats.”

Fan voting for the Last Man In closed Thursday evening. The league will announce the winners Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. CT.

MILLER TIME

Monarchs starter Jalen Miller is on a tear as of late. He tossed the team’s only complete-game shutout June 28 in Kane County, throwing 133 pitches.

The right-hander followed up that performance with 6.2 innings of one-run ball on July 3 against Sioux Falls, helping Kansas City to a nail-biting 2-1 victory. He threw 113 pitches in that effort.

“I felt pretty good, confident, strong from the last outing,” Miller said after Monday’s outing. “I kind of never really pay attention to the pitch count until it’s late, and I realize, and my whole body feels it.”

Miller is now 6-2 on the season with a 3.35 ERA. He’s scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale in Fargo.