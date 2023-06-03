KC Monarchs Update: Herrmann’s hot streak and an upcoming weekend vs. Cleburne Railroaders

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

The man they call The Herrmannator is helping the Kansas City Monarchs hit their stride at the perfect time.

The Monarchs enter a week-long homestand winners of their last four series, and the play of veteran catcher Chris Herrmann has been a big reason why.

Herrmann led the American Association with a .431 average in the month of May, placing second with a 1.359 OPS. The former Twins and Diamondbacks backstop hit seven home runs, which tied for second in the league, and drove in a league-best 27 runs.

Perhaps most impressive, Herrmann did all that as the Monarchs’ primary catcher. He caught 15 of Kansas City’s 18 games in the month, including the last 12 consecutive games amid an injury to fellow catcher Gavin Collins.

“If it weren’t for my teammates my stats wouldn’t be what they are,” Herrmann said after Saturday’s dominant win in Lincoln. “It’s a group effort, it’s not just me or any one person.”

OFFENSE HEATING UP

The Monarchs’ offense has emerged as one of the best in the American Association, ranking second in the league in batting average and third in OPS despite a slow start to the season.

Former Mets and Cubs outfielder Johneshwy Fargas has been the tip of the spear from the leadoff spot, hitting .362 with nine stolen bases and playing elite defense in center field.

Former Detroit Tiger Jacob Robson homered in three straight games during the Monarchs’ series win over the Lake Country, and fan favorite Jan Hernandez drove in four runs in the Monarchs’ win over Lincoln on Wednesday.

ANYONE’S DIVISION

Kansas City’s recent hot streak has jumbled up the West Division standings considerably. The Monarchs currently sit in third place at 10-8, a game behind Fargo-Moorhead for first place and a half-game behind Sioux City for second.

The entire division is separated by just 4.5 games.

CLASH OF THE TITANS

Kansas City meets a red-hot Cleburne Railroaders team for a weekend series at Legends Field Friday through Sunday. The Railroaders boast the league’s top-ranked offense by batting average (.391) and OPS (.861).

First pitch Friday is at 7 p.m.; the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Monarchs jersey, courtesy of Swope Health.

Both Saturday and Sunday’s games start at 6 p.m.