KC Monarchs Update: Goldeneyes, Miller Hogan, and a win streak stretching towards the Windy City

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

There is a winning pro baseball in Kansas City.

Kansas City, Kansas, that is.

The Kansas City Monarchs are one of the hottest teams in professional sports. The 2021 American Association champions have won 20 of their last 24 games. They haven’t lost in nine innings since May 29.

Most recently the Monarchs swept the reigning league champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on the road Tuesday through Thursday. It was a measure of payback for Kansas City after the RedHawks knocked the Monarchs out of last year’s playoffs.

Former Mets and Cubs outfielder Johneshwy Fargas drove in seven runs over the series’ final two games, including the game-winning hit in the 10th inning Thursday night.

“I’m just enjoying the game right now, just doing my thing,” Fargas said. “Right now we have a great group of guys, so we’re playing as a team. It’s fun to watch us playing right now.”

TOP TEAM IN THE CITY

It’s no secret Kansas City’s major-league club is in a rebuilding phase, and the difference between the two teams’ recent fortunes is stark.

Over the teams’ last 13 games, the Monarchs are 12-1 and the Royals are 1-12. The Monarchs have a +42 run differential over that span, or +3.2 per game. For the Royals, it’s a -38 run differential (an average of -2.9 per game).

The results show in the standings, where the Monarchs have the best record in the league by two games.

“We’re ready to face anybody in the league,” Fargas said. “We have the best team in the league right now.”

A SPECIAL SWEEP

Fargo is known as a tough place to win, and the Monarchs’ three-game sweep was no easy task. It’s the first time the RedHawks have been swept at home in the regular season since July 2019.

The series was loaded with thrilling moments. Third-year Monarch Jan Hernandez hit a game-tying homer in the sixth inning Tuesday. Kansas City shortstop and Shawnee native LJ Hatch delivered the game-winning hit in the top of the 10th.

Thursday’s game was even more dramatic. The Monarchs trailed 4-0 after seven innings, but took a 5-4 lead on a three-run home run from Edwin Diaz in the top of the ninth. They’d go on to win in 10 innings.

The Monarchs have delivered in the clutch all season. They’re 7-1 in one-run games and are batting .322 as a team with runners in scoring position.

WINDY CITY NEXT

The Monarchs continue their longest road trip of the season with a four-game set against the Chicago Dogs Friday through Monday. First pitch Friday is at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

The Monarchs return home for their Pride Night game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs Sioux City. They’ll face the Dogs again for their cap giveaway night on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.