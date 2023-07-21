KC Monarchs Update for the weekend of July 21, 2023

CLEBURNE, Texas — Chris Herrmann impressed in the American Association Home Run Derby Monday night. The night before, he wasn’t sure if he’d be there at all.

The former Twins and Diamondbacks catcher was in Kansas City with his Monarchs teammates on Sunday, prepping for a home game that ended up getting rained out. The plan was for him to fly to Milwaukee for the American Association’s All-Star festivities that evening.

That’s not how things turned out. At 2:47 a.m. Monday, Herrmann tweeted during a sleepless night at the Charlotte Airport.

“American Airlines decided to cancel a bunch of flights and now my bags and luggage are nowhere to be found,” Herrmann wrote. “Wish me luck.”

Herrmann said he got about three hours of sleep that night, but managed to make it to Milwaukee in time for the derby. Once he got there, he advanced to the second round.

Herrmann would fall one home run short of the finals, with Cleburne’s Zach Nehrir claiming the title. Still, the Monarchs star called the derby a “success.”

ALL-STAR MONARCHS

Six Monarchs were on the rosters for the All-Star Game Tuesday. That includes pitcher Grant Gavin. The Parkville native and University of Central Missouri alumnus was announced as a late replacement on Sunday.

Gavin was one of three Monarchs pitchers to enter the game along with Jalen Miller and Trey Jeans. Each threw one inning in the contest, with none allowing a run or hit.

Herrmann drew two walks in three plate appearances at the plate for Kansas City. Justin Wylie started the game at second base and went 0-for-3. Gavin Collins entered the game as a reserve for the Monarchs and went 0-for-1.

The East topped the West 4-2. Former Monarch Darnell Sweeney, representing Sioux Falls, homered for the West in the defeat.

LONE STAR SHOWDOWN

The Monarchs resume their season Friday night in Texas against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The two teams have the best offenses in the American Association. They’re one-two in the league in runs scored (Cleburne has the edge at 6.5 per game) and OPS (The Monarchs lead the way at .832).

Nehrir, the Home Run Derby champ, anchors the Railroaders’ lineup. They finished the first half on a bit of a slide, losing 8 of 11 games.

Former Royals star Brandon Finnegan will start Friday’s game for Kansas City, a short drive away from his hometown of Fort Worth.

Monarchs fans can watch every game of the season on AABaseball.tv.