KC Monarchs Update: Carving a path as the playoffs approach

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The 2023 Kansas City Monarchs are carving their own path as the playoffs approach.

The Monarchs clinched their fourth straight division title Thursday night. But with how frequently a roster can change in the American Association, finding solidarity in familiar faces can be helpful come playoff time.

While the Monarchs’ roster has experienced some turnover over the last year, there remain a handful of players who helped the 2022 team to the league semifinals. Pitchers Matt Hartman, Jordan Martinson and Alex Valdez are all still around. Outfielders Jan Hernandez and Jacob Robson remain in the lineup.

“These guys know what it takes to win at this level and this roster has plenty of experience in the other guys,” Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra said. “We know our roster is full of guys with experience so leaning on those returners and new guys with experience is important. It’s going to take everyone.”

Those trusted leaders are a staple of the Monarchs’ roster. Hernandez, the longest-tenured Monarch, has earned the respect of the franchise.

“It is going to be special,” Hernandez said. “Being here with Joe and [hitting coach Bill] Sobbe and all of the staff is a blessing and they’ve helped me a lot in the past three or four years. I feel like Joe deserves that and I want to do whatever it takes to win a championship.”

This Monarchs’ pitching staff also looks a whole lot different compared to last year or even the beginning of the season. With change comes new opportunities for both the new guys and the returners in Hartman and Martinson.

Hartman, an All-Star starting pitcher last season, transitioned into a bullpen role for the Monarchs in 2023. Approaching a playoff run out of the bullpen will be a new challenge for Hartman this time around.

“Starting is more of a marathon while coming out of the pen is a little more of a sprint,” Hartman said. “But on a day-to-day basis, it’s the same just watching the opponents, looking at scouting reports and keeping the body healthy.”

Martinson, who is also a former All-Star, has kept his mindset crystal clear all season long as the playoffs approach.

“We want to win it all,” Martinson said. “You just have to do what you can with the outing you are presented with and give your team the chance to win the game. We have comfort in pressure situations from being here last year and playing in the playoffs last year and we have a relaxed intensity and know what to expect.”

As the returning leaders and staff prepare for the 2023 playoffs, Calfapietra and this team are locked in on what this playoff run means overall.

“The playoffs are magnified in their own right,” Calfapietra said. “These series are so condensed and you have to cherish every moment and play every pitch and every out to the fullest and then you see where you are at. We know we have a very good team, there’s no question, but you cannot take anything for granted, that’s for sure.”