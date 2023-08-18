KC Monarchs Update: Aug. 18, 2023

KC Monarchs Update is our weekly look at what’s happening with hometown baseball heroes, both at Legends Field and on the road. Check out their season schedule here.

Taylor Snyder couldn’t have made a better introduction to his new team.

The Kansas City Monarchs infielder made his first appearance with the club Tuesday night against Sioux Falls. He doubled in a run in the second inning and blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to cap off a thrilling comeback.

The 11-6 win over the Canaries helped keep the Monarchs at the top of the American Association West as they go for their fourth title in four seasons.

A former Rockies and White Sox prospect, Snyder joins the Monarchs from the White Sox organization, where he played 69 games at Double-A Birmingham earlier this season.

Snyder’s father Cory was a first-round draft pick and played nine years in MLB. He’s now the hitting coach at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners’ system.

A strong defensive infielder, Snyder has played all four infield positions with Birmingham this year. He’ll primarily play third base with the Monarchs.

HELLO, GOUDEAU!

Snyder isn’t the only big name to join the Monarchs this week. Former MLB pitcher Ashton Goudeau has signed with the club and is expected to make his team debut on Friday.

Goudeau has 27 career MLB appearances with the Rockies and Reds in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He owns 40 career strikeouts in 63 MLB innings.

The 31-year-old’s acquisition means the Monarchs have nine former MLB players on their roster, a season high.

The right-hander was born in Newport, Arkansas and went to high school in Union, Missouri. He played college ball at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods in Kansas City, Missouri.

HERRMANN ON A ROLL

Monarchs catcher Chris Herrmann has long been on the shortlist for the league Player of the Year award. He’s been particularly hot this week.

Over Herrmann’s last five games, the big-league veteran his batting .636 with a homer and 5 RBIs. He now leads the league in RBIs and OPS and ranks second in batting average.

The Monarchs have not had a Player of the Year winner since 2004, when the team was called the T-Bones and played in the Northern League.

RIVALRY WEEKEND

Kansas City will meet a longtime rival this weekend at Legends Field. The Monarchs will face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a season ago.

The RedHawks and Monarchs dueled for the top spot in the division a couple of months ago, but a rash of injuries has seen the RedHawks drop out of the playoff spots. Kansas City holds first place in the West by 3.5 games over second-place Sioux City.

First pitch Friday night is at 7 p.m. with more games Saturday at 6 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m.