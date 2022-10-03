KC Marathon Road Closure Notice

This post was paid for by the Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

The Garmin Kansas City Marathon is Kansas City’s largest annual race and will be taking runners on a tour through the coolest neighborhoods and past the most beautiful landmarks in the city. Scheduled for Saturday, October 15th, this event may create a delay to your normal Saturday morning schedule. Your support and patience are appreciated.

Residents along the route will be allowed to cross the road during the race when there are gaps in participants, and the police officers deem it safe to do so. The Kansas City Police Department has been contracted to provide appropriate traffic control during the race to allow for safe travel for you as well as the participants along the course.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATION

Road closures will begin at 7:00 AM and last until 2:00 PM in some areas on Saturday, October 15th.

CLICK HERE to view the course map or check below.

For more information, please visit kcmarathon.org