KC Jazz Ambassadors present first JAM Musician Awards December 14
The KC Jazz Ambassadors will present the first annual JAM Musician Awards, Tuesday, December 14, at Johnnie’s Jazz Club in downtown Kansas City.
The evening will kick off with a 7 p.m. opening set from the UMKC Conservatory Jazz Ensemble, after which awards will be announced for 14 categories.
The initial round of voting began in March, with the top four in each category making the final ballot to be distributed to Jazz Ambassadors, local musicians, and jazz fans around the metro area.
“We received 670 ballots for everyone’s favorite Kansas City jazz musicians,” JAM Magazine’s David Basse says. “It should be a great night, recognizing KC’s favorite jazz guitarist, vocalist, sax and trumpet players, pianists—everybody, plus categories for favorite jazz clubs, concert venues, and radio shows.”
There is no cover charge or ticketing required this year, with music continuing at Johnnie’s after the festivities.
NOMINEES:
Favorite Jazz Vocalist:
Laura Barge
Deborah Brown
Eboni Fondren
Angela Hagenbach
Favorite Jazz Trumpet Player:
Clint Ashlock
Stan Kessler
Lonnie McFadden
Nate Nall
Favorite Jazz Sax Player:
Adam Larson
Jim Mair
Matt Otto
Bobby Watson
Favorite Jazz Bass Player:
James Albright
Tyrone Clark
Ben Leifer
Gerald Spaits
Favorite Jazz Pianist:
Joe Cartwright
Mark Lowery
Roger Wilder
Charles Williams
Favorite Jazz Trombone Player:
Jason Goudeau
Marcus Lewis
Brian Scarborough
Steve Dekker
Favorite Jazz Guitarist:
Danny Embrey
Rod Fleeman
Jeff Shirley
Adam Schlozman
Favorite Jazz Organist:
Everette DeVan
Chris Hazelton
Ken Lovern
Matt Villinger
Favorite Jazz Drummer:
John Kizilarmut
Brian Steever
Todd Strait
Mike Warren