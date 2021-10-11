KC G.I.F.T. to host first annual gala Oct. 15

Kansas City G.I.F.T. has recently received a $100,000 matching grant from Urban Action Partners, one of several developments the organization will highlight at their first annual G.I.F.T. Grand Gala, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m., at 900 Linwood Blvd.

Founded in May of 2020, KC G.I.F.T. (generating income for tomorrow), is dedicated to fighting the racial wealth gap, reducing poverty-related crimes, and reversing the longstanding effects of systemic inequality. This is done through offering grants to Black-owned businesses operating east of Troost Ave., and come in increments of $10,000, $25,000, or $50,000. Technical assistance is also another area where G.I.F.T. is looking to expand.

G.I.F.T. accomplishes much of its fundraising through grassroots organizing, which is centered around one basic goal: 15,000 people donating $10 per month.

“People might not think their $10 goes far, but our numbers show unequivocally that we would not be able to do this without that support,” founder Brandon Calloway says, adding that the large base of small donations has prompted larger organizations to follow suit.

Through 17 months of operation, the organization has provided 20 grants to Black-owned businesses. Two more grants will be awarded this week, with another pair set to be announced each month by the end of 2021.

Tickets have sold out to full capacity at 200 people, but the event will be streamed online for interested viewers.

Those interested in donating to Kansas City G.I.F.T., can do so here. For more information, follow the organization on Facebook.