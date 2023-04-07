KC Folk Fest announce 2023 lineup for May 20 in Washington Square Park

The Kansas City Folk Fest was originally a Sunday afternoon conference at the end of the Folk Alliance International conference. Meant to be a way for the community to be a part of a larger musical event, the concerts featured local musicians performing alongside headliners like Billy Bragg and other Folk Alliance artists.

In January 2022, the KC Folk Fest spun off to be its own locally-led non-profit and held its first independent festival in May 2022. The organization just announced its next free festival “that celebrates the music and arts of our neighborhoods, region and beyond,” featuring “song, poetry, dance, storytelling, local art, demos, workshops, food trucks, craft market and more,” taking place at Washington Square Park on Saturday, May 20, from noon – 8 p.m.

The all-day KC Folk Fest will feature performances from Krystle Warren & Solomon Dorsey, Nokosee Fields, Mac Sauce, Hudspeth & Taylor, Flutienastiness, Sam Wells, Traditional Music Society presents Soundz of Samba, Gamelan Genta Kasturi, and No Divide KC Artist Showcase, alongside featured poets The Recipe, Natasha Ria El-Scari, Jose Faus, and Mary Silwance.

More information on the Kansas City Folk Festival can be found on Facebook and Instagram.