KC Current shows off the long-awaited downtown stadium with new renderings

KC Current released renderings of the brand new stadium that will open next spring in Berkley Riverfront Park. The renderings show off the sleek new stadium with the beloved downtown KC skyline as a backdrop.

The stands will hold 1,500 fans and no seat will be more than 100 feet from the field. The images show plenty of space for fans to walk around and enjoy the games from areas like the club bar and Scoreboard Park. They also provide a sneak peek of the fan suites and their view of the field.

“This is just the starting line for what’s to come at KC Current Stadium,” says Current President Allison Howard. “The fan experience will be unparalleled and there will be something exciting every match that will be sure to leave our fans wanting more. We love seeing this project come to life on the Riverfront and can’t wait to see 11,500 electric KC Current fans pack our stadium to the brim.”

Fans have until June 7 to place a 2024 season ticket deposit. The club expects the demand for tickets to exceed stadium capacity, so a deposit is essential. Ticket holders for the 2024 season will also be making history as some of the first fans to attend a game in the only soccer field in the world built for a women’s team. Seat selection will begin over the summer.

“I can’t believe how soon the stadium will be ready. It’s clear that our fans are ready and want in,” says KC Current Founder and co-owner Angie Long. “We expect a sold out crowd every single night and we can’t wait to show the world how KC supports its sports and especially the best women’s soccer in the world.”

Yesterday, the Current shared some exciting progress on the stadium–finally putting up support beams and beginning to take the construction vertical.

The Current also announced that the first seat in the stadium has been sold in the Pitch Club, the premium ticket option for fans. These seats will only be a couple of feet from the field and give fans special access to members-only stadium features. Pitch Club tickets are limited and currently available for purchase.

“We have seen more and more fans flock to KC Current home matches to be a part of something special,” Howard says. “With steady increases throughout the season last year and a brand-new attendance record set in our home opener, it’s absolutely incredible to see the continuous outpouring of support from this community and to be able to witness the demand continuing to grow.”

Finally, the deadline to buy 2023 season tickets is coming up. Everyone has until May 12 to claim priority seating in Children’s Mercy Park.