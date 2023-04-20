KC Current dismisses head coach Matt Potter, Caroline Sjöblom named interim

The Kansas City Current has cut ties with head coach Matt Potter. The team announced today that, due to “issues related to his leadership and employment responsibilities,” Potter will no longer be a part of the team.

Assistant Coach Caroline Sjöblom will serve as the interim head coach, effective immediately.

She will be tested in this new position tonight in the Current’s first match of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup against the Dash.

“We watch the play on the pitch, we keep a pulse on the locker room, and we are constantly evaluating ways to improve our club,” General Manager Camille Ashton says. “We believe now is the right time for this change.”

Potter took the position of head coach in Jan. 2022. He is the second head coach the Current has had since their inaugural season in 2021. However, he was more successful than his predecessor Huw Williams, who lost 14 of 24 games and only saw 16 points for the entire season.

Potter led KC to a fifth-place regular season finish in the National Women’s Soccer League with a 10-6-6 record and even took the team to the NWSL Championship match.

This season did not start as a success, however, as the team lost their first three matches.

Hopefully, Sjöblom will be able to take them out of the slump. She earned her UEFA Coaching license in 2018, after leading a successful playing career that included a Finnish Cup Championship and an appearance in the Swedish Cup. She also has experience as head coach for Sweden’s U19 National Team in 2020.

Current have not released any information about their search for a new head coach.