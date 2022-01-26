KC Curling Club provides a ‘sweeping’ victory for area fanatics and newcomers alike

The Kansas City Curling Center is set to open Feb. 2, before the Winter Olympics, celebrating a “sweeping” victory for the Kansas City Curling Club.

The sport—beloved out of sheer befuddlement at least once every eight years when the Winter Olympics occurs—is a combination of finesse and strategy.

The four-sheet curling center, located in Blue Springs at 2525 NW South Outer Road, will be the first dedicated curling center within 350+ miles. The location is excited to provide its club with especially flat conditions solely intended for the shuffleboard-esque ice sport.

The curling center looks to offer a season running from Oct. to May with beginner, junior, competitive, family, vaccination-required, and daily leagues. The center will also host learn to curl lessons, corporate events, birthdays, and tournaments.

Local tournaments look to draw as many as 100 participants from around the northern United States and Canada.

The curling complex will contain a warm room with tables, chairs, and a bar as a relief to those in need of a break from throwing stones and grooming. Will a tall pint make you better at the sport? Who is to say?

The Kansas City Curling Club is a non-profit, volunteer-powered affiliation dedicated to spreading curling in the metro area. The organization has over 25 seasons of curling experience.

Previously the club has had to make arrangements to use Crown Center Ice Terrace or Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena accommodations. With the addition of its own frozen facilities, the club expects growth to surpass its pre-existing 100 something members.

“If we started with 100 members, we are really hoping to get to 500 members at some point,” says DeAnn Moore, President of the KC Curling Club.