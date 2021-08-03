KC businesses begin requiring proof of vaccination as COVID cases rise

It looks like the end was only the beginning, folks. As COVID cases continue to rise in KC, businesses are beginning to require proof of vaccination to ensure that their patrons and staff are all kept safe.

All across the U.S., cities are desperately trying to avoid mask mandates and encourage people to get vaccinated. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that proof of vaccination will be required to participate in any indoor activities.

But this isn’t just something happening in cities where the government has set a requirement.

Several businesses in KC have already announced that they will require proof of vaccination even though the city has not established any form of vaccination requirement.

Starting today, in order to get into Hamburger Mary’s KC and Woody’s KC, you have to have proof of vaccination—whether it be the physical card or a photo on your phone. Unvaccinated people will not be allowed, even if they are COVID-free.

The KC Improv Company announced today that starting Friday, only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend shows so stage performers can perform without masks.

HI! We love you and we want to put this COVID stuff behind us. The best way to do so is for us to all be more careful, and heed the advice of doctors around the world. Starting Friday, we will only be allowing vaccinated people to attend our shows. (1) — KC Improv Company (@kcimprov) August 2, 2021

After 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, The Ship will only allow those that are vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show. Masks are also required as soon as you enter the building and any time you are not in your seat.

The fact that businesses have reached the point where they no longer feel safe letting unvaccinated people in isn’t a surprise. Talks of vaccination proof/passport systems have been happening since the vaccines were in the first stages of being distributed. But the fact that we had to reach this point that’s upsetting. There are people all over the world that are begging for the vaccine and yet here in the U.S. we can’t get our act together and get a vaccine that officials are eager to give out.