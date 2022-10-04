KC Bier Co. celebrates KC Oktoberfest at Crown Center Oct. 7-8

On Oct. 7 & 8, KC Bier Company’s Oktoberfest features yet another festival of live music, Bavarian-style food, and, of course, beer. The festival this year will include a host of family-friendly games, competitions, entertainment and even volunteer opportunities to choose from.

Prepare your weekend to be visited by a horde of Germanstyle food vendors, children’s game areas, crafts, shopping and Best Dressed Bavarian and Masskrugstemmen competitions. With expansive festival grounds, the Crown Center terrace tent, and a second German Bierhalle-style tent, more than 1,800 attendees will be invited to walk the grounds or relax in available bench-style seating.

The official festival bier is Festbier, a Vienna-Style lager brewed by KC Bier Co. with 100% imported German malt and hops. Year-round biers, such as the Dunkel, Hefeweizen, Helles Lager Pure Pils and Never Say IPA, can also be found at the Wein tent. Attendees can find a full list of biers and wines served on their website.

Admission offers a variety of options from general admission to VIP and reserved seating.

KC Oktoberfest information and tickets can be found here.