KC Bier Co. announces the return of KC Oktoberfest, Oct. 6-7

KC Bier Co. is bringing back KC Oktoberfest, October 6-7, at the Crown Center. The festival will feature authentic German cuisine, activities, and entertainment.

Local musical artists will be featured on three stages that will be set up throughout the Crown Center. Bands playing everything from traditional polka to high-energy rock and festival music will perform.

Groups like Die Schlauberger, The Polka Brothers, Über Cool, and Das Ist Lustwig that travel across the Oktoberfest circuit will also be making appearances.

However, the real star of the festival will be KC Bier Co.’s “Festbier,” a Vienna-Style lager brewed with 100% imported German malts and hops. In addition, four of the brewery’s year-round beers will also be served–Dunkel, Hefeweizen, Helles Lager, and Never Say IPA. Each station will also offer two German wines.

The third level of the Crown Center will be completely reserved for classic lawn games including bags and giant Connect 4. There will also be carnival booths like ring toss and skee ball.

However, one floor below will have traditional German games like Hammerschlagen–a battle to be the first to drive a nail into a log–and Masskrugstemmen–a stein holding contest. Registration for Masskrugstemmen and the “Best Dressed Bavarian” competition is open now.

Festivities will run from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale June 7, and festival entry will be expedited for everyone who buys tickets in advance. There will also be special hotel rates available at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and The Sheraton Hotel, just a short walk from the festival grounds.