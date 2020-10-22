Kauffman Stadium and KC Convention Center layoff nearly 600 workers

With interruption that has come with COVID-19 pandemic, Aramark, the food service provider for Kauffman Stadium and the Kansas City Convention Center, announced it is laying off or reducing the hours of over 600 workers from the two sites. These workers include bartenders, cooks, supervisors, retail sales workers, cashiers and vendors, among others.

Aramark stated that the Kauffman Stadium and convention center had informed the food service provider that they do not foresee improvement in business “for an undefined period of time and will only need our services in a limited capacity.”

Aramark, a Fortune 500 company based in Philadelphia, has taken similar measures at places of business across the country. On Monday, the company announced its plans to permanently or temporarily lay off 358 employees at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. This location is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team and the Cleveland Monsters hockey team. In August, Aramark announced it would terminate 81 employees at the Boeing Leadership Center in St. Louis, laying off bakers, waiters, cooks and housekeepers. Layoffs have happened at colleges the company has contracts with as well.

The Kansas City layoffs affect 571 employees at Kauffman Stadium and 68 at the convention center.

The notices for these sites were issued under the WARN (Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act on Oct. 16. The act requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide workers and unions at least 60 days notice of any plant closing and mass layoff.

In 2020, the WARN Act notices have accounted for almost 33,000 layoffs in Missouri, most caused by the pandemic.