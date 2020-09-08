Kansas City’s Top 10 Small Businesses announced for 2020

Continuing a tradition that has been a part of the community for over 30 years, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce kicked off Labor Day Weekend with The Small Business Celebration, announcing the 2020 Top 10 small businesses on their social media on September 4. Chosen from approximately 40 nominees, this year’s Top 10 include:

Amply Media

Cherry Co.

Chicken N Pickle

Rieger & Co.

McLain’s Markets Inc.

Messenger Coffee

Prairie Elder Care

Pro Athlete, Inc.

Signal Theory

Traders Insurance

Following the Top 10 announcement, the CEOs of these small business prepare for the Top 10 CEO Panel Virtual Event on October 1, where they will share the work behind their success.

From this pool of finalists, one will be chosen to win the 2020 Small Business of the Year, earning the honor of the Mr. K Award at the 2020 Small Business Celebration Virtual Awards Event held on October 15. The award is granted “to a company that not only shows growth and sustainability, but also has a record of giving back to the community,” said Content Director, Courtney Lewis in a recent press release from the KC Chamber of Commerce.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas City and Evergy are the Programming Presenting Sponsors for this year’s Small Business Celebration. The CEO Sponsor is Honeywell. American Century Investments is Candidates’ Showcase Presenting Sponsor. Top 10 CEO Panel Reception Presenting Sponsor is Bank Midwest and Awards Luncheon Presenting Sponsor is Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

Register for the Small Business Celebration Top 10 Panel taking place on October 1 here. Register for the announcement of this year’s #1 Small Business here. This virtual event will also announce the Legacy of Kansas City Award, the Emerging Business Award, and the Weida Award for International Business recipients.