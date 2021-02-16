Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled due to COVID-19

Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.

In 2020, the parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, event organizers say the cancellation is due to city limitations around event sizes.

“It is with great sadness that we have made the decision that we are unable to host the KC St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2021,” organizers say on the parade website. “With the current extension of Kansas City, Missouri’s state of emergency, we are unable to host the parade for the public as we have in previous years.”

Last year marked the first time in 48 years that the parade had been canceled. Event organizers say they plan to reschedule for March 17, 2022.

Click here for more information.