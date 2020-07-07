Kansas City’s first-ever Jewish Film Festival goes virtual in 2020

The White Theater at the Jewish Community Center is presenting the first-ever virtual Jewish Film Festival in Kansas City from August 2-19th. This three-week festival will feature twelve award-winning films that educate viewers on the culture, history, and experience of the Jewish community.

Some of the featured films include Miracle of Miracles, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the classic Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” followed by On The Map, Crescendo, After Munich, and others.

This festival experience is unique as many organizations are moving their events online. Virtual festivalgoers are able to watch these films at their convenience anytime during the 48-hour viewing period. Attendees can purchase a pass for all 12 films for $120 or $12 for each film individually.

For more information, visit the event site.