Kansas City’s first-ever Jewish Film Festival goes virtual in 2020

Celia Searles,
Screen Shot 2020 07 03 At 8.29.21 Am

Courtesy JCC of GKC

The White Theater at the Jewish Community Center is presenting the first-ever virtual Jewish Film Festival in Kansas City from August 2-19th. This three-week festival will feature twelve award-winning films that educate viewers on the culture, history, and experience of the Jewish community.

Some of the featured films include Miracle of Miracles, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the classic Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” followed by On The Map, Crescendo, After Munich, and others.

This festival experience is unique as many organizations are moving their events online. Virtual festivalgoers are able to watch these films at their convenience anytime during the 48-hour viewing period. Attendees can purchase a pass for all 12 films for $120 or $12 for each film individually.

For more information, visit the event site.

Categories: Movies
Tags: , , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.