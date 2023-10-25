Kansas City small businesses to host 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release party

Love it or hate it, Taylor Swift continues to generate different avenues of commerce within the Kansas City economy.

On Friday, Oct. 27, a congregation of local business owners will be hosting a Taylor Swift-themed shop crawl, at Zona Rosa Town Center.

The event will act as an opportunity for Kansas Citians to make their way to the north metro for a night full of entertainment and music, while also enabling citizens the chance to support small businesses.

Annie Austen, Jewelry, Home, and Accessories will serve as the epicenter of the occasion, selling original ‘1989’ themed products. Their pop-up will also feature a photo booth for all swiftie attendees to capture and cement their memorable moments.

The Muffin Top Bakery is also getting in on the Swift action at Friday’s shop crawl. They will be serving sweet treats that draw upon Swift’s ‘1989’ theme of devotion and heartbreak.

These KC-based merchants are just two of the ten entrepreneurs to make appearances at the Swift commencement.

Burn Candle Co., Mack Curio Creations, 4th Street Studio, REmporium, KC Bling Linked, rOOTS KC, Len Boutique, and Lucca Collection are among the other mom and pop shops that will take part in the ‘love story.’

Between local treasures, household goods, and even tarot card reading, there will be something for everyone who finds pleasure in supporting small business owners, while also paying homage to this generation’s most popular musician.

Hosted by Annie Austen, Bleach Bae, Middlest West, and Quarantine Cookie, the event has already gained circulation around the metro with organizers expecting around half a thousand Swift fanatics to make their way to Zona Rosa for the party and crawl.

The event will run between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Zona Rosa Town Center, which is located at 7116 NW 86th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64153.