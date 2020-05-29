Kansas City Public Library reintroducing some services

Even though the community is slowly waking back up, there’s no doubt we all have a little extra time on our hands and what better way to pass a sunny afternoon than to indulge in a new read?

The Kansas City Public Library is beginning to reintroduce certain services and expand existing programs to be as accessible as possible to the members of the community. These operations will resume the first week of June and includes their Pop In/Pick Up services, Kids Café, and starting the Summer Reading Program.

The Pop In/Pick Up services started May 19 and are a way for patrons to check out or return books and other library materials in a no-contact way. This service is available at five locations currently and after the first week of June, will be available at all ten libraries.

This service will be available as follows:

Central Library: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Plaza Branch: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Waldo Branch: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Bluford Branch: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Trails West Branch: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

North-East Branch: Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sugar Creek Branch: Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Southeast Branch: Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Westport Branch: Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ruiz Branch: Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to the Pop In/Pick Up services available, the Kids Café will also be available at the Library’s Southeast, Trails West, Waldo, and Lucile H. Bluford Branches. Anyone ages 1 to 18 who are experiencing food insecurity can go to any of these branches between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm with their guardian to pick up a meal to go. This program is in partnership with Harvesters, which seeks to eliminate food insecurity in the Kansas City area.

The final addition to the Kansas City Public Library’s lineup is its Summer Reading Program. This program is designed to incentivize reading for the community and will begin on June 1st. Readers can track their progress through the Beanstack app and all ages are encouraged to participate. Books will be available through the Pop In/Pick Up program and prizes will be awarded later in the summer for those who finish five books.

You can find ways to support the library here. I intend to finally pay my late fees, online. They probably need that money right now.