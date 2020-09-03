Kansas City Public Library launches “Internet To Go” program

Not being online during this time means losing out on nearly everything. News, work, family, friends, and entertainment, just to name a few things, are all accessible with the swipe of a finger.

The internet is one of the most important tools to have during the pandemic. It’s a necessity, sharing that space with food and water.

The Kansas City Public Library is doing its part to make sure everyone stays connected in a time where camaraderie is a must. They’ve launched Internet To Go, a free, 14-day hotspot service for anyone to check out.

The hotspots are found at the Southeast, North-East, and L.H. Bluford libraries. Cardholders can place holds and pick them up when they become available at any of KCPL’s 10 locations.

The website states that the impact of an individual checkout can be exponential. Each Wi-Fi hotspot will support basic web browsing on as many as 10 desktop or laptop computers, tablets, and other devices or handle streaming on two or three devices.

“A person can bring the device home, and the whole family can use it,” Dave LaCrone, who oversees the project as manager of the Library’s Digital Branch, said in a statement.

LaCrone added that other libraries making the devices available around the country have seen high interest and long waiting lists and is anticipating the same to happen in Kansas City.

Southeast branch manager Monica Jedine echoed those sentiments. She said that there’s a heavy demand now for daily computer use and that once people find out about this device, it’s going to be in high demand.

“People are looking for employment. They’re trying to find food banks and services to help pay their bills. These are real needs in our community right now,” Jedine said.

The program was in the works before the pandemic, as LaCrone’s team began discussions in January

The hotspots run on T-Mobile’s 4G/LTE Internet speeds and use during the two-week period is unlimited. The kits come with the hotspot device, charging cord, and instructions on how to use it. It costs $60 to replace a damaged or lost product.