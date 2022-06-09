Kansas City Public Library kicks off revitalized art-themed summer reading program

The Kansas City Public Library is offering a variety of events this summer that go beyond its usual reading initiatives. There’s something for everyone, from DIY comic classes and cosplay to building Lego sets and STEM activities.

Not everything about the summer program has changed. Participants will still be able to win prizes for reading up until Aug. 15.

This year’s calendar is packed with events to draw groups of all ages. Teens in the Southeast Branch’s Kansas City Digital Media Lab program can create and market their own albums. There’s open art time blocked off for independent creators. Kids can even read to dogs at the Waldo Branch.

“Art engages us in open-ended play,” Deputy Director of Youth & Family Engagement Crystal Faris says. “Reading engages us in open-ended learning. Combining the two encourages us to all celebrate the power and fun, of creativity, ideas, expression, and learning.”

Over 1,000 people already signed up for the program by June 1. Participants can earn a free book by signing up for the program and are eligible for more prizes by logging five books they’ve finished on the website.