Kansas City Public Library brings mobile device labs to the community

Thanks to funding from the Missouri State Library LSTA and CARES Act grant, the Kansas City Public Library is bringing new Mobile Device Labs to the city. COVID-19, virtual schooling, and working from home have made inequality in access to devices much more evident.

To target that, KCPL will bring digital devices to programs and organizations in the community that lack the appropriate resources. The Device Labs are complete with 55 Microsoft Surface Go Tablets with WiFi and 4g technology. The library will also be offering guidance to organizations on how to use the service to help people with financial literacy, health and wellness, as well as career development and job searches.

“We hope the mobile device labs will empower organizations and the Kansas Citians they serve to not only gain access to needed technology and allow anyone to keep up despite any inequity they might face,” says Mary Olive Joyce, KCPL’s outreach director.

The library hopes that this service will help bridge the informational divide and keep people in the city more connected to each other and the things they need to do every day.

“The need to access digital resources and online assistance has never been more evident,” says Jason Bruenn, outreach coordinator at KCPL. “We are excited to be offering this service to local organizations to help bridge the digital and informational divide within our community.”

To request access to the services, email MobileServices@kclibrary.org and a staff member will help decide how their service will best help your organization’s needs.