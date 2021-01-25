Kansas City Public Library addressing racial injustice through bingo; online events

The Kansas City Public Library is introducing book bingo and other signature events to continue engaging Kansas Citians through literature.

Book Bingo encourages discovering new authors, titles, and genres. Readers can access the bingo board here. When one of the 25 squares is clicked, the reader will see a curated list from library staff.

For example, clicking on the Black Lives Matter in Kansas City square shows titles including White Rage by Carol Anderson and Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad.

Book Bingo can be an opportunity to educate yourself and others on societal issues as well as learn how to cook international cuisine or read more books from Missourian authors. There is also an option to create your own bingo board. If readers need help selecting their next favorite book, the library has a shelf help service to receive personalized recommendations from librarians.

If that isn’t enough to keep readers busy, the library has two signature virtual events for at the end of the month.

Join co-editors Judith Yaross Lee and John Bird in a discussion about their new book “Seeing MAD: MAD Magazine’s Humor and Legacy” on January 26 at 6:30 p.m. The book examines the magazine’s social and political significance and overall legacy.

Lee is the distinguished professor emerita of communication studies, rhetoric, and public culture at Ohio University. Lee also has three books published including “Twain’s Brand: Humor in Contemporary American Culture”. Bird is a professor emeritus of English at Winthrop University as well as the author of two books on Mark Twain.

Both signature events will be live online through the Kansas City Public Library Youtube channel.

Kansas City Star reporter Toriano Porter will moderate discussion during the Racial Reckoning at the Star: ‘The Truth in Black and White’ event January 27 at 6:30 p.m. Staff from the Kansas City Star and other local organizations will open up discussion following an examination into the Star’s 140 year history with racism.

The Star’s president Mike Fannin, writer Mara Rose Williams along with Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet founder Michele Watley, and Family Story Executive Director Nicole Sussner Rodgers will be a part of the discussion.

There will be time designated for question and answer from the audience at the end of both events. Reserve your spot for the Seeing MAD event here and the Racial Reckoning at The Star event here.