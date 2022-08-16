Kansas City proved it could hang with Sleeping with Sirens

Sunday night, Sleeping with Sirens rolled through town on the last date of their “CTR+ALT+DEL” tour with openers Garzi, Point North and Don Broco. This was a night of firsts for me: my first time seeing Sleeping with Sirens and my first time attending a show at The Truman.

It appeared that the crowd was close to max capacity and they were ecstatic to be there. I haven’t heard such a boisterous roar from a crowd in a long time.

As soon as vocalist Kellin Quinn stepped foot on stage. The energy between the band and the crowd was roof-shattering and ear-piercing. During their close to an hour and a half set, they ripped through most of their latest album, including singles “Bloody Knuckles” from “CTR+ALT+DEL” with an encore performance of millennial emo anthems such as “If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Hepburn”; “Do It Now Remember it Later”; and they closed out their set with “If You Can’t Hang.” I was blown away by this band and will never miss any of their appearances in Kansas City.

Photos and words by Tyler Rushton and Anna Perry-Rushton

Tyler Rushton’s photos

Anna Perry-Rushton’s photos

Sleeping With Sirens setlist

Break Me Down

Kick Me

Leave it all Behind

Never Enough

Talking to Myself

Go Go Go

Better Off Dead

Crosses

Agree to Disagree

Ears to See, Eyes to Hear (acoustic)

Roger Rabbit (acoustic)

Iris (acoustic Goo Goo Dolls cover)

Bloody Knuckles

If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Heoburn

Do it Now Remember it Later

If You Can’t Hang