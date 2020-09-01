Kansas City nonprofit Giving Grove opens affiliate in Louisville

Giving Grove, a Kansas City-based nonprofit, opened its fifth national affiliate location in Louisville, Kentucky on August 10th, 2020. Giving Grove is responsible for 241 orchards nationwide that provide community members in need with free organically grown fruits and nuts, including 188 in Kansas City.

On a mission to provide combat food insecurity across the country, Giving Grove was founded in 2013 and has opened orchards partnering with local programs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Omaha, and Memphis. Their movement creates sustainable small orchards in city areas, donates the food for free to community members, and educates communities about urban agriculture and gardening.

The program hopes to have a larger reach across the country in the coming years. Giving Grove hopes to expand to affiliates in 15 more U.S. cities by 2025, with plans to reach nearly 15% of all food-insecure Americans. The average orchard provides more than 10,000 servings of locally grown healthful foods a year. The orchards also help to reduce stormwater runoff and providing beautiful trees in the urban environment.

“I’ve seen the power of fruit trees inspiring kindness and community across Kansas City,” said Sly James, former mayor of Kansas City. “This proven solution is about to drive transformational change across America, empowering neighborhoods to create sustainable food systems directly in their community. This is urban [agriculture] at its finest.”

With the current economic crisis due to COVID-19, programs like this are essential to helping families get healthful whole foods on the table. If you’d like to make a donation to this project or get involved, you can do it here. https://www.givinggrove.org/donate