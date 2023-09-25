Kansas City Jazz Orchestra celebrates newest album with release party at Kauffman Center

On Saturday, Sept. 23rd, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra held a performance at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts celebrating multiple achievements. KCJO have just released their fourth album and are celebrating their 21st year together. The album, which is titled In the Key of KC, is filled with both covered and original material. The performance also featured the fantastically talented singer/songwriter, Eboni Fondren.

Equally as charismatic as they are talented, KCJO had no issues endearing themselves to their fans as they effortlessly delivered one of the best jazz concerts this city will ever see. Led by Clint Ashlock, the orchestra’s album release party was filled to the brim with both heartwarming and hilarious anecdotes about its members and past.

From start to finish, KCJO was a band that was absolutely on top of their game. They were unstoppable, with each member delivering on their respective instruments. To name a few, Saxophonist David Chael, trumpeter Trent Austin, guitarist Rod Fleeman, and bassist James Albright all provided multiple exceptional solos that could be summed up with words such as, “Yeah, I’ve got this.”

Multiple members of KCJO contributed their own songs on both the record and during the live performance. Every song but one was composed by a member of the ensemble. Most notably: “Banana Slug” composed by trumpeter David Aaberg and “Blue Cheese” composed by bassist James Albright.

Fondren’s compositions, “Ain’t Nobody Like My Baby” and “One Million Five” which showcase her phenomenal talent were also performed, and she blew the audience away. Her singing fits perfectly within the ensemble, and as a multiple-time collaborator with the group, I can’t wait for the next one. Her vocal talent and writing ability are truly special in an already immensely talented group.

Do yourself a favor, and make sure you stay in tune with one of Kansas City’s best gems. You can support and see KCJO’s upcoming events here.