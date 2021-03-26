Kansas City G.I.F.T. grants Black Hawk Security $25K

Kansas City G.I.F.T. is working to close the racial wealth gap and reduce poverty-related crime one Black-owned business at a time. But at the heart of what they do is the people.

“Because of the intentional efforts of redlining, our city is divided where the majority of Black and brown people reside in one area and that area is under-funded and over-policed,” says Executive Director, Brandon Calloway. “Our goal is not just businesses, it is the actual residents in that area we want to invest in.”

The organization, which will have its one-year anniversary in May, generates grants that are completely funded by donations, and they have raised over $150,000 thus far.

This week, Kansas City G.I.F.T. announced that their most recent grant went to locally-owned Black Hawk Security and Neighborhood Watch. The grant will enable the security company to hire residents of the inner-city, creating jobs in underfunded communities and hopefully lowering crime rates.

“It’s not surprising that areas with more poverty have higher crime rates. They go get what they don’t have,” says Calloway. “Because there’s not a lot of money in the area and crime rates are high, the relationship with the police is different.”

“The aspect that Black Hawk is a Black-owned business,” Calloway continues, “people in the area can feel safer. They are putting people [security officers] in the area that look like them and that understand the community’s relationship with the police.”

Black Hawk Security and Neighborhood Watch was founded two years ago by Dominic Johnson-Bey and Omari Tatum.