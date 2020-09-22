Gotta go fast! Report claims KC has second fastest internet connectivity in the U.S.

When Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child teamed up to perform “Speed Me Up” for Sonic the Hedgehog, this is exactly what they had in mind.

Kansas City and its metropolitan areas are represented on a study published Tuesday, showing the cities with the slowest and fastest internet connections. It used data from the FCC on broadband internet speeds to identify the cities that are going fast or slowing down with its internet.

It divided cities into three categories based on population size: large cities with over 250,000 residents, midsize cities that have between 100,000 and 250,000 residents, and small cities that have between 10,000 and 100,000 residents.

According to the study, to determine the cities with the fastest internet speeds, it calculated the percentage of the population with access to at least one provider offering gigabit-speed internet access. To determine the cities with the slowest speeds, it took the average of the percentage of the population with access to 100 Mbps, 250 Mbps, and gigabit internet in their home.

It also examined the availability of broadband internet providers using any of six fixed broadband internet technologies, which included ADSL, cable, fiber, satellite, wireless, or other broadband.

3,983 cities with populations of at least 10,000 residents took part in the study.

Kansas City ranked second on the large cities list, only behind Atlanta. 99.2 percent of the population have access to 100 and 250 mbps, while 97.3 percent have access to 1 gbps of internet speeds.

Olathe ranked first in midsize cities with the fastest internet connections with 99.3 percent of residents having access to gigabit internet. It makes sense given the city hosts multiple commercial and industrial employers such as Garmin, Farmers Insurance, Covergys, and Honeywell. Kansas City, KS. ranked fourth and Overland Park clocked in at 10 on the midsize city list.