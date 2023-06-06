Kansas City Current hosted a Pride night for the books (we hope you didn’t miss it)

Die-hard soccer fan or not, the Kansas City Current has something to say. Saturday, June 3, the Current hosted their annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, as they went head to head against the NC Courage.

Right outside of Children’s Mercy Park, in Mazuma Plaza, you could find many family-friendly activities. There was the electrifying Teal Thunder drumline beating their hearts out, face painting, fan sign-making for the kiddos, meet and greet opportunities with Current players Desiree Scott (Midfielder) and Alex Loera (Defender), and so much more.

Over 10,000 fans flooded the arena wearing Pride gear, took pictures by the lit-up “Pride” sign, grooved to the beat of the drums, purchased merch, and just enjoyed that Current energy.

Olathe native Katie Pappas was decked out in her KC Current Pride gear and excited to attend yet another exciting match. She mentioned her wife and son loved the Current and that their family loves to come out to support, especially her son, who plays soccer on a local youth team. When asked what KC Current Pride Night means to her, Pappas expressed that it inspires and shows how much love and support there is for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“There are so many people out here that love us and support us no matter what, so we have to keep doing it,” Pappas says.

The pregame kickoff fun didn’t stop there. Have you heard of the Blue Crew? They are one of the loudest, proudest fan sections in KC. Their section held decorated banners that read “Trans Lives Matter,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Two States <3 One Club,”’ and featured the Surface Tension drumline sitting just right behind the opponents’ goal post.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids received a standing ovation as she led the way to ignite the chanting to kick off the match. The Current opened the first half with an exciting goal by Forward Kristen Hamilton as the crowd roared, cheering her on.

If you haven’t already, get to a Kansas City Current game. It’s a family-friendly experience that will leave you feeling excited, fulfilled, and proud to be a Kansas Citian.