Kansas City Community Gardens hosting ‘Tomato Days’ plant sale April 29th weekend

Summer gardening season is about to be in full swing and Kansas City Community Gardens (KCCG) is kicking off the fun with its annual Tomato Days plant sale.

Kansas Citians will be able to select discount-priced seeds, vegetables, and herb plants from April 29 through May 1. The first day of the sale is set aside for low-income members and plants will be available for all members starting April 30.

Herbs including rosemary, thyme, parsley, and more will be available as well as 17 tomato varieties and 14 pepper varieties. Nearly 50,000 seed packets from arugula to watermelon are up for grabs along with 140,000 greenhouse-grown seedlings.

Customers will be limited to a maximum purchase of 10 three-packs of vegetable plants and 30 packs of seeds to ensure all KCCG members can buy plants. Gardeners can visit the KCCG website for guide sheets, how-to videos, and recordings of all full-length workshops so they can grow their best gardens in 2021.

Orchards and gardens were more important than ever this past year, providing a source of affordable produce for those in need. In 2020, KCCG supported 670 community and school gardens and orchard sites.

Memberships to the KCCG can help a family grow nearly $500 worth of produce. They range from $2-$25 annually based on household income and can be purchased at the Tomato Days plant sale.

Tomato Days will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 1. Members should approach KCCG at 6917 Kensington from Gregory Blvd, then KCCG staff will give an order form to fill out while staying in their vehicles. Once parked, gardeners can visit plant and seed stations to have orders filled.

KCCG will be offering three more socially distanced options starting Monday, May 3: