Kansas City Chamber announces 2021’s Top 10 Small Businesses

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Top 10 Small Businesses. These businesses are in the running to be named Small Business of the Year and crowned with the Mr. K Award. It’s nothing short of amazing amid a global pandemic (and economic crisis) these businesses have not only survived but flourished.

The Top 10 Small Businesses are:

The Small Business of the Year will be announced Thursday, June 24, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

There will be a live stream available to the public through the KC Chamber’s website.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Kansas City. It has been an incredibly challenging year and it’s so exciting to see these great small businesses thriving,” President of KC Chambers, Joe Reardon says. “We were so impressed and wowed by all of our candidates this year, across all industries.”

This is a huge deal and a testament to their hard work and ability to grow and thrive. Continue to show some love to all of your local businesses.