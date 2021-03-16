Kansas City Board of Public Utilities launches an emergency rent, utility assistance program in Kansas

Yesterday, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) and the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) announced a new program to assist Kansas renters experiencing hardship due to the pandemic with rent, utilities, and internet access. The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance (KERA) is now accepting applications.

The program covers up to a year of past-due rent, up to three months of prospective rent (even if there is no past-due rent at the time), past-due utility fees, and internet costs.

KERA is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 which provided Kansas with almost $200 million in rental assistance. KHRC will act as the administrator for the majority of these funds dispersed through KERA.

In order to apply for rental or utility assistance through KERA, both the tenant and landlord must apply through a joint application process. If the application is approved, the landlord or utility service will receive compensation directly from KHRC.

The eligibility for KERA are as follows:

Tenant rents their home.

Tenant’s 2020 household income did not exceed 80 percent of their area’s median income.

At least one member of the tenant household is experiencing documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID pandemic. Hardship may include loss of employment, reduction in household income, or significant COVID-related expenses (medical bills, personal protective equipment, child care costs, equipment or internet costs to enable online work/schooling, etc.).

At least one member of the tenant household is uncertain where they will stay or may become homeless without housing assistance.

Applicant can provide valid proof of identification.

For more information or to apply for assistance, visit this website.