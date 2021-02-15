Kansas Citians will experience controlled power outages today

Across the Kansas City area, Evergy and Independence Power and Light will be turning off the power of residents for 30-60 minutes. The controlled power outages began at 12:15 p.m. today and will continue as the company works to relieve the power grid, which has been exhausted of available energy resources.

At least 15,777 households are impacted by rolling blackouts today. Many of our leaders have already lost power in their homes. It's -2 degrees in Kansas City. It's a real shame that @evergypower has failed to invest in efficient programs that could mitigate these issues. — KC Tenants (@KCTenants) February 15, 2021

.@QuintonLucasKC There is zero reason for our power grids to be overwhelmed right now. When we talk about a Green New Deal for KC, this is why. How do you intend to hold @evergypower accountable for the deaths they will cause today? https://t.co/H7fPHbbLnH — Sunrise Movement KC 🌅 (@sunrisemvmtkc) February 15, 2021

The move was authorized by Southwest Power Pool, the company that coordinates power grids across 17 states and includes electricity providers like Evergy and Independence Power and Light. The operator directed and approved the power providers to conduct the controlled outages in an effort to prevent long-lasting and more widespread uncontrolled outages.

BREAKING: Rolling blackouts to start this afternoon in Evergy service area. Blackouts of 30-60minutes will start at 2:15 pm. This is not a joke. This is an energy conservation move authorized by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) #Evergy #coldweather #Rollingblackouts #KMBC #SPP — Micheal Mahoney (@KCMikeMahoney) February 15, 2021

In a press release, Evergy told customers that all customers should expect outages, but gave no schedule or warning for which blocks will be affected and at what time. The release also warns that outages could last longer than 60 minutes because of the cold. The company asks customers who experience longer outages to report them but to otherwise conserve energy and “bundle up” as they shut down power to people in sub-zero temperatures.

The controlled outages will affect different blocks during each 30-60 minute time period and can be tracked on Evergy’s outage map. Currently, the map shows over 25,000 people without power. Independence Power and Light outage map shows over 100 people without power. The outages come as temperatures in the city sit at -3, with a -30 degree wind chill.

Take a wild guess about which communities will be the hardest hit by these blackouts. It's those of us who live in poor/working class neighborhoods, in old homes with crumbling infrastructure and new homes built on the cheap. — KC Tenants (@KCTenants) February 15, 2021

Please take care. This sucks.