A black-and-white look at “the new normal”

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about life under house arrest. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, Kaitlin Arey shares a photo essay with us.

I recently challenged myself to a black and white, documentary-style photoshoot to capture the stillness, tranquillity, and changes of downtown Kansas City. It feels eerie. The homeless have transformed the doorways of what used to be the most popular places in their homes.

The streetcar is empty. Masks are the new accessory. Avoiding people as you pass by one another. This time of quarantine has been a trying time for a lot of people. Endless days, hours, minutes being stuck in your own head. The unknown. The unknown of when some of us will return to work.

The unknown of how this will affect the world in the long run. The unknown of if our loved ones will get sick.

What will the new normal look like? It is so easy to get caught up in these thoughts, as we have nothing but time on our hands. Everyone can use some words of inspiration during these very unique and difficult times.

Just remember that we are all in this together. You are not alone. Check-in with your pals. Stay active, eat healthy, challenge yourself. We will get through this.

On Instagram: @kaitlinarey