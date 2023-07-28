Johnson County artists can now apply for a grant to aid in COVID recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic hit everyone hard and a lot of us are still trying to catch up from the chaos that was 2020-mid 2022. A group that was largely affected by the pandemic is artists.

With a career that revolves so heavily on people and public audiences, those who use art to make their living have always struggled to keep their heads above water but with a worldwide health crisis keeping people from gathering, they were hit extra hard.

We can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel as the Art Council of Johnson County announces its plan to help local artists back on their feet.

Artists who live or work in Johnson County can now apply for the Artist Recovery Grant Program. The application is live now and the program is offering up to $7,500 to support artists’ business operations, purchasing equipment, rent/mortgage, payroll, and other activities related to their business.

There are a few stipulations to be eligible for this program. You must identify as a practicing artist and be able to demonstrate a commitment to the career, as well as generate a dialogue with a public audience. Artists wanting to apply should be able to show proof of residence or studio address within Johnson County, KS, and a W9 form and Social Security Number or Taxpayer Identification Number are also required.

Lastly, you will need to demonstrate a loss of creative practice gross revenue of at least 15% when comparing 2019 to 2021.

All these requirements are set by the Art Council of Johnson County which has put together this program. This council believes that communities are built on creativity.

More information on the council and the grant can be found on their website. The application is live and you can apply now until August 18 at 11:59 pm.